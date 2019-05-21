Leinster Football Championship: Dublin v Louth, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Dublin v Louth, Saturday, 7 pm, O’Moore Park

Five in a row seeking All-Ireland champions Dublin will make their championship bow on Saturday evening in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. The game throws in at 7 pm.

Dublin showed signs in the Allianz League that 2019 may be a bit more difficult for them than in recent years. They failed to reach the league final for the first time since 2012. They had a poor campaign by the high standards they set themselves. However, they have welcomed back Rory O’Carroll to the team which is a major plus. Still, no sign of Diarmuid Connolly but we couldn’t rule him out returning either. Jim Gavin will likely start a strong team as he has done even in the first round games over the last few years. He will want his side to lay down a marker to show that they mean business and nothing but an easy win is expected.

Louth have already played a game in Leinster this year accounting for Wexford by 0-22 to 1-14 last Sunday week. However, Dublin will be obviously massive step up from that game in terms of quality, intensity and skill levels. Louth finished mid-table in Division 3 and were unlucky not to get promoted in truth. Wayne Kierans is in his first year as Louth boss and has done quite well. He will be looking for a performance here, his side has nothing to lose.

Dublin will look to players like Jonny Cooper, Rory O’Carroll and Mick Fitzsimons in defence, in midfield Brian Fenton will start for sure. In attack, Jim Gavin has a wealth of players to choose from including players like Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully, Paul Mannion and Kevin McMenamon to name but a few. Louth will look to Emmet Carolan, Bevan Duffy and Anthony Williams in defence. James Califf will likely line up in midfield. In attack, Jim McEnaney, Ryan Burns and Sam Mulroy will be key.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2012 Dublin 2-22 Louth 0-12 (Leinster quarter-final)

2010 Dublin 2-14 Louth 0-13 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2008 Dublin 1-22 Louth 0-12 (Leinster quarter-final)

2003 Dublin 1-19 Louth 0-09 (Leinster quarter-final)

1999 Dublin 2-14 Louth 0-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Team News

Dublin: TBA

Louth: TBA

Betting

Dublin are 1/100 to win this. Louth are 25/1 and the draw is 50/1. I expect Dublin to win this with ease and the -17 in the handicap looks good at 10/11. Con O’Callaghan at 7/1 to get the first goal looks a good bet.