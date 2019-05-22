Leinster Football Championship: Kildare v Longford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Kildare v Longford, Sunday 4 pm, O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Kildare and Longford meet in the second of the day’s games at O’Connor Park Tullamore on Sunday. The game throws in at 4 pm.

Kildare missed out on promotion from Division 2. They won 3 games, drawn 1 and lost 3. Cian O’Neill will probably be disappointed with that. However, it is championship time now and his main target will be getting to a Leinster Final, where they will likely face Dublin should they reach it. Kildare have already played a game in the championship and that was a first-round win over John Evans’ Wicklow side winning 0-15 to 1-10. A much better performance will be required here.

Longford come into the game on the back of a good campaign in Division 3. They finished mid-table in the division. Just like Kildare, they won 3 games, drawn 1 and lost 3. Longford will be looking to reach the Leinster semi-finals for the second year in a row having reached them in 2018 after beating Meath. Padraic Davis is in his first year in charge of the Midlanders and he will be demanding a massive performance from his side. The winner of the game plays either Dublin or Louth on June 9th in the semi-final.

Kildare will look to Mick O’Grady, Eoin Doyle and Keith Cribbin in defence. Fergal Conway will likely partner Kevin Feehly in midfield once more. In attack Adam Tyrrell, Eoghan Flaherty and Paddy Brophy will be key. Longford will look to players like Colm P Smyth, Michael Quinn and Peter Foy for big performances.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Kildare 1-16 Longford 1-13 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2015 Kildare 2-24 Longford 0-11 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1983 Kildare 3-09 Longford 2-09 (Leinster quarter-final)

1974 Kildare 2-10 Longford 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

1973 Kildare 0-13 Longford 0-08 (Leinster quarter-final)

Team News

Kildare: TBA

Longford: TBA

Betting

Kildare are 2/5, Longford are 11/4 and the draw is 15/2. Handicap betting Kildare -3 looks a good bet at 11/10.