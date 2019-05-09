Leinster Football Championship: Meath v Offaly, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Meath v Offaly, Saturday 12th of May, Navan, 3 pm

Meath and Offaly meet in the first round of the Leinster championship here in what is a game the Royals will be expected to win with some ease. However, shocks can occur in the championship as we know.

Meath operated in Division 2 of the league in 2019 and had a superb campaign. The Royals were promoted to Division 1 for 2020 with six wins and two defeats in eight games. Andy McEntee will be delighted that his side have home advantage for the opening game and he will be expecting nothing else but a win. John Maughan is the Offaly boss in his first year in charge and he has come out this week and said the game will be tough. Indeed when speaking to RTE he said “It’s a big, big task to play Meath obviously. They have done exceptionally well. They got promoted.”Offaly on the other hand, we struggled and just about hung on to our Division 3 status. We butchered a couple of games in the league that we felt we possibly could have won. In saying that there is no pressure on us going to Pairc Tailteann. Let’s see how it goes.”

Looking at players on both sides Meath will call on Donal Keogan and Conor McGill at centre and full back respectively. Bryan Menton will be a key man in midfield, up in attack then Michael Newman, Thomas O’Reilly and Bryan McMahon will be looking to come up with the scores. Offaly will look to Eoin Rigney and Niall Darby in defence, while Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee and Peter Cunningham will be key men in the attack.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2010 Meath 1-20 Offaly 2-07 (Leinster first round)

2000 Offaly 0-13 Meath 0-09 (Leinster quarter-final)

1999 Meath 1-13 Offaly 0-09 (Leinster quarter-final)

1998 Meath 3-10 Offaly 0-07 (Leinster quarter-final)

1997 Offaly 3-17 Meath 1-15 (Leinster final)

Team News

Meath: TBA

Offaly: TBA

Betting

Meath are priced at 1/14 to win this game, Offaly are 15/2 and the draw is 14/1. Meath -7 at 10/11 is the bet to be on here. Barry Dardis to score a goal anytime at 11/4 looks nice odds.