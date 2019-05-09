Leinster Football Championship: Wicklow v Kildare, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Wicklow v Kildare, Saturday 11th of May, Dr. Cullen Park, 7 pm

Kildare and Wicklow lock horns on Saturday evening in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park with a 7 pm throw in time.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Wicklow had an average enough league campaign finishing mid-table in Division 4 finishing with 6 points, they won three games and lost four. John Evans remains in charge and he will be looking for his side to put in a good performance against the Lilywhites. Kildare under Cian O’Neill finished 4th in division 2 with three, three losses and a draw. The sides will meet here for the first time since 2011 when Kildare were winners by 7 points.

Looking at some players on both sides Wicklow will call on players like Dean Healy and Ross O’Brien in defence, Rory Finn is likely to be in midfield once again. In attack, much will rely on the scoring prowess of John McGrath. Conor McGraynor, while Mark Jackson’s free-taking may also prove crucial. Kildare have a very strong team and players like Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Feehly and Neill Flynn will be key.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2011 Kildare 0-12 Wicklow 0-05 (Leinster first round)

2009 Kildare 1-16 Wicklow 2-09 (All Ireland SFC Qualifiers)

2008 Wicklow 0-13 Kildare 0-09 (Leinster first round)

1993 Kildare 2-13 Wicklow 2-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

Team News

Betting

Kildare are virtually unbackable at 1/25 to win, Wicklow are priced as massive 9/1 outsiders with the draw at 25/1. I expect Kildare to win and Kildare -9 at 10/11 in the handicap market looks a good bet.