Leinster Football Final: Dublin v Meath, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Dublin v Meath, Sunday, 4 pm, Croke Park

Dublin and Meath meet in the Leinster Football Final on Sunday at 4 pm in Croke Park. The game is live on RTE.

The winners of this game will go into the Super 8’s. They will play Connacht Champions Roscommon, Ulster runners up, Munster Runners Up or Round 4 qualifier winners. Dublin come into the game on the back of two convincing wins over Louth and Kildare. Dublin beat Louth by 5-21 to 0-10 in the quarter-final, before easily beaten Kildare by 0-26 to 0-11. Jim Gavin’s men will be looking for their 14th Leinster title in 15 seasons. The only blip in the 15 seasons came in 2010 losing to Meath in the Leinster semi-final. Jim Gavin has a wealth of talent to choose from. Mick Fitzsimons, Jack McCaffrey, and Cian O’Sullivan. In midfield, the excellent Brian Fenton will likely partner Michael Dars McAuley yet again. In the forward line players like Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny will all look to continue their good form.

Meath come into the game having already played three championship games so far. They scraped past Offaly 1-13 to 0-14, before accounting for Carlow easily enough in the quarter-final 2-18 to 0-09. They played Laois at Croke Park in the semi-final and they also ran out easy winners, winning 3-13 to 0-11. Andy McEntee will look to Conor McGill, Donal Keogan and Seamus Lavin in defence. In midfield, Bryan Menton was superb against Laois scoring two goals and he could have a big influence on the game. In the attack, Michael Newman, Cillian O’Sullivan and James Conlon will all need to have big games if Meath are to cause a massive upset.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2016 Dublin 0-21 Meath 0-10 (Leinster Final)

2014 Dublin 3-20 Meath 1-10 (Leinster Final)

2013 Dublin 2-15 Meath 0-14 (Leinster Final)

2012 Dublin 2-13 Meath 1-13 (Leinster Final)

2009 Meath 5-09 Dublin 0-13 (Leinster semi-final)

Statistics

Dublin are seeking their 27th consecutive win in the province. Their last defeat came in 2010 losing to Meath. Meath’s last win in a Leinster Final over Dublin came in 2001. In total Dublin have beaten Meath by 34 points in the last three meetings.

Betting

Dublin are 1/50 to win this, while Meath are 16/1. The draw is priced at 33/1. Dublin should win this easily. Dublin -12 at evens is the bet for me.