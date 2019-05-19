Leinster Hurling Championship: Dublin and Wexford ends in a 1-22 to 2-19 draw

Dublin 1-22 Wexford 2-19

Sean Moran struck an injury-time free to the back of the net as Dublin and Wexford played out a 1-22 to 2-19 draw at a packed Parnell Park on Sunday.

Dublin managed by Mattie Kenny in his first championship season as boss looked destined for their second defeat in the round robin stages after they let a five-point lead slip. Rory O’Connor and Liam Og McGovern grabbing the Wexford goals. Dublin though got a free on 77 minutes as Liam Rushe was fouled and Cuala man Moran slotted home to give the teams a share of the spoils.

The sides were level no fewer than five times in the first half. Wexford raced into a 0-03 to 0-00 lead, with Shaun Murphy and Lee Chin coming to the fore. Paul Ryan missed a couple of frees, before Dublin through Conal Keaney a late call up to the starting team registered the home sides first score on 8 minutes. It was all square after 15 minutes, 0-05 each as Dublin began to take a foothold in the game. Davy Fitzgerald who was watching from the stand was visibly agitated at times as his side posted 8 first half wides, some poor shot selection and misplaced passes not helping the cause. The sides went in 0-11 each at the break.

On the resumption, the sides were level three more times. However, Dublin up a gear and they pulled clear. Indeed the Boys in Blue hit five points in a row from the 42nd to 47 minutes to take a 0-18 to 0-14 lead. Cian Boland was superb for Dublin, while Paul Ryan hit some frees and one from play. Sean Moran and Thomas Connolly were dominating the aerial battle and they both hit a point each as Dublin raced into a 0-20 to 0-15 lead with 55 minutes played. The Slaneysiders looked in trouble, but to their credit raised their game and intensity. They hit 1-03 without reply to take the lead. St Anne’s man Liam Og McGovern netted a 56th-minute goal before they registered another green flag on 65 minutes. This time Rory O’Connor coming up trumps for Davy Fitzgerald’s men. He got on the end of a clever lay-off by McGovern and Wexford now led by three. Wexford retained that lead until the 7th minute of additional time when Sean Moran ensured a share of the spoils.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe; Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, Aidan Nolan (0-01); Shaun Murphy (0-03), Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Kevin Foley, Liam Og McGovern (1-01), Lee Chin (0-11, 0-08f, 0-02 65); Conor McDonald (0-03, 0-02 s/l), Jack O’Connor, Rory O’Connor (1-00).

Subs: Cathal Dunbar for Nolan (54), David Dunne for McDonald (66), Harry Kehoe for J O’Connor (68), Shane Reck for Murphy (73).

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell, Tom Connolly (0-02); Shane Barrett, Sean Moran (1-02, 1-01f), Chris Crummey (0-01); Sean Treacy, Danny Sutcliffe; Cian Boland (0-03), Conal Keaney (0-02), Eamonn Dillon (0-01); Fergal Whitely (0-01), Liam Rushe, Paul Ryan (0-10, 0-07f, 0-01 65).

Subs: David Treacy for Keaney (49), Jake Malone for Boland (60), Caolan Conway for Treacy (63), Ronan Hayes for Whitely (67).