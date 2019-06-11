Leinster Hurling Championship: Dublin v Galway, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Dublin v Galway, Saturday, 7 pm, Parnell Park

Dublin meet Galway in their crucial final round game at Parnell Park on Saturday evening. The game throws in at 7 pm. There is no coverage of the game on television but we will have updates of the game.

Just like the Wexford v Kilkenny, this is a must win game for both sides. If Wexford lose or draw to Kilkenny, then Dublin have a chance of qualifying. If Kilkenny and Wexford draw, then Dublin win, score difference will come into play. If Dublin lose the game, then Wexford, Kilkenny and Galway qualify. Galway just need a draw to book a Leinster spot here.

Mattie Kenny will be looking for a big performance here from his side. They have played three games, lost one, won and drew one. So a win is required here if they are to get to a Leinster Final. He will look to the influential Eoghan O’Donnell at full back, while Sean Moran will also be a key player. Conal Keaney, Paul Ryan and Eamonn Dillion will be key men in the attack.

Micheal Donoghue will know a draw will be good enough here for his side to get another Leinster Final and they are odds on to do so. They have yet to lose a game having beaten Kilkenny and Carlow and drew with Wexford. Players such as Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan had massive games against Kilkenny and if these players put in a big 70 minutes plus Galway will win in my opinion.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Galway 0-26 Dublin 2-19 (Leinster round robin)

2017 Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)

2015 Galway 5-19 Dublin 1-18 (Leinster quarter-final Replay)

2015 Galway 1-17 Dublin 0-20 (Leinster quarter-final)

2013 Dublin 2-25 Galway 2-13 (Leinster Final)

Team News

Dublin: TBA

Galway: TBA

Betting

Galway are 8/13 favourites to win, while Dublin 13/8. The draw is priced at 8/1. I expect Galway to come away with the win here.