Leinster Hurling Championship: Dublin v Wexford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Dublin v Wexford, Sunday, 3 pm, Parnell Park

Dublin and Wexford square off in this important Leinster round-robin game on Sunday. A win for either side will more than likely secure an All-Ireland quarter-final place at the very least in my opinion. Dublin lost out to Kilkenny last weekend in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny just had too much firepower for them in the second half. This will be Wexford’s first game in the championship and they will need to hit the ground running with big games to Galway and Kilkenny also to come.

So looking at Dublin, Mattie Kenny’s men impressed for large patches of the game with Kilkenny. In the end, though the number of frees they conceded was the difference as TJ Reid hit 2-12 for the Cats. The majority from frees. They scored 1-21 in the loss which is not a bad score. A win here is needed if they are to make any progress this year, whether they can get it or not I’m not so sure.

Davy Fitzgerald is sure to have been at the Dublin-Kilkenny game last weekend so he would get an insight into how Dublin played which is a bonus. His side had a good enough league campaign in fairness and they pushed Limerick close as well which is great to see. A win here would almost guarantee them a quarter-final (I expect them to beat Carlow). This is at the very least what Slaneyside supporters will be expecting.

Dublin will look to players like Eoghan O’Donnell and Chris Crummy in defence, both had superb games against Kilkenny in my opinion. In attack, Danny Sutcliffe has found form and a big game from him on Sunday and Dublin won’t be too far away. Liam Rushe and David Treacy will also need to have big games. Looking at Wexford, in defence players like Liam Ryan, Damian Reck, Paudie Foley, and Matthew O’Hanlon will have to be on their guard, in attack players like Aidan Nolan, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, and Rory O’Connor will need to put in big performances.

Last 5 Championship Matches

2018 Wexford 0-22 Dublin 2-14 (Leinster round robin)

2016 Dublin 2-19 Wexford -12 (Leinster quarter-final)

2014 Dublin 0-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster semi-final)

2013 Dublin 1-17 Wexford 0-12 (Leinster quarter-final replay)

2013 Dublin 1-17 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)

Team News

Dublin: TBA

Wexford: TBA

Betting

Close in the betting with Dublin at 4/5 and Wexford 5/4 with the draw 8/1. I am avoiding handicap market and will go with Conor McDonald to score a goal anytime at 7/4.