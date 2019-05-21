Leinster Hurling Championship: Galway v Wexford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Galway v Wexford, Sunday, 4 pm, Pearse Stadium, Live on RTE

Galway and Wexford is the big hurling game this weekend and indeed is the only game in the Leinster Championship this weekend. The game throws in at 4 pm at Pearse Stadium and is live on RTE television.

A win here for either side would set them up nicely going into the final two rounds. Wexford will have home advantage for games with Carlow and Kilkenny. Galway will still have to play Kilkenny and Dublin. Galway didn’t overpower Galway by as much as people probably thought they would but they got the job done 1-24 to 1-18. What impressed me about Galway was the forwards, players like Niall Burke, Jason Flynn and Conor Whelan all stood up in the absence of Joe Canning. They will need to do the same here again.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was somewhat disappointed after Wexford’s draw with Dublin, considering his side led in injury time having trailed by 5 points at one stage. However, Sean Moran forced a draw after he scored from a 21 yard free for the hosts. A draw was probably the fair result though. Wexford had a tendency to give away a lot of frees and only for some wides from them Dublin would have won. If they give away frees here they will be punished by Micheal Donoghue’s men. Lee Chin was outstanding for Wexford, while I was also impressed with Liam Og McGovern and Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

Galway will look to Gearoid McInerney, Padraic Mannion and Aidan Harte in defence. David Burke will be the driving force in midfield along with Cathal Mannion. In attack Jason Flynn, Niall Burke and Conor Whelan will be the players tasked with unlocking the Wexford defence. Wexford will look to players like Liam Ryan, Padraig Foley and Matthew O’Hanlon in defence. Davy Fitzgerald will once again look to Shaun Murphy and Aidan Nolan in centre field. In attack Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Rory O’Connor will be the players tasked to get the much-needed scores to get the win.

Last 5 Championship Matches

2018 Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster round robin)

2017 Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster Final)

2010 Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final)

1996 Wexford 2-13 Galway 3-07 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1976 Wexford 3-14 Galway 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Team News

Galway: TBA

Wexford: TBA

Betting

Galway are 2/5 to win, with Wexford 5/2. The draw is 10/1. Wexford +4 looks a good bet to me, I think it will be close enough and they will cover it at 5/6. Conor Cooney at 13/8 to score anytime is also good value.