Leinster Hurling Championship: Kilkenny prove to strong for Carlow in 3-22 to 1-14 win

Carlow 1-14 Kilkenny 3-22

Kilkenny maintained their unbeaten start in the Leinster hurling championship with a 14 point over Carlow at Dr Cullen Park on Sunday.

After last weekends fine display against Galway the Barrowsiders who brought quickly down to earth after just 18 seconds when Colin Fennelly registered a low powerful shot past Brian Treacy in the Carlow goal. Former hurler of the year TJ Reid popped over a 65 and a score from play as the relentless Cats came in waves. Carlow got their first point after Eddie Byrne found the impressive Marty Kavanagh who split the posts. However, Brian Cody’s charges would grab their second goal of the game minutes courtesy of Ger Aylward with just 7 minutes played. Kilkenny had a couple of wides then and in fact amassed 13 alone in the first half.

Kilkenny grabbed their third goal of the game on 29 minutes. This time it was sharpshooter TJ Reid who converted from the penalty spot. Carlow tried their best in fairness but could only muster three first-half points, James Doyle and Marty Kavanagh the only scorers for Colm Bonnar’s men in the opening period.

Kilkenny couldn’t keep up the pace in the second half which allowed Carlow to come back in into the game. Seamus Murphy and Chris Nolan pointed before John Donnelly responded for the Cats. Carlow would then go on to hit 1-03 in a matter of minutes. Kavanagh, goalkeeper Treacy and Nolan all pointing, before James Doyle raced through for a well-taken goal. Kilkenny continued to tap frees over to stay well ahead T Reid once again coming to the fore. Ger Aylward and Billy Ryan also landing points from play. Carlow really needed more goals but that was never going to happen here. Kilkenny kept them at arm’s length and didn’t look in trouble at any stage in the game. A massive positive for them though would be outscoring Kilkenny 1-11 to 0-13 in the second half.

Carlow: Brian Treacy (0-1f); Kevin McDonald, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Eoin Nolan, David English (0-1), Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh (0-1), Sean Whelan; John Michael Nolan, Marty Kavanagh (0-5,4fs), Eddie Byrne; James Doyle (1-1), Seamus Murphy (0-2), Chris Nolan (0-3, 1f). Subs: Alan Corcoran for P. Doyle (h/t), Ted Joyce for Byrne (49 mins), Jack Murphy for Whelan (63 mins), Ross Smithers for J. Doyle (67 mins), Diarmuid Byrne for J. Kavanagh (69 mins).

Kilkenny: Darren Brennan; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy (0-2), Richie Leahy (0-1); Adrian Mullen (0-1), Walter Walsh (0-1), TJ Reid (1-12, 1-0 pen, 8fs); Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly (1-1), Ger Aylward (1-1). Subs: Liam Blanchfield for Fennelly (26 mins), John Donnelly (0-2) for Walsh (h/t), Billy Ryan (0-1) for Aylward (48 mins), Jason Cleere for Deegan (53 mins), Martin Keoghan for Leahy (61 mins).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway