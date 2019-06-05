Leinster Hurling Championship : Wexford v Carlow, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Wexford v Carlow, Saturday, 7 pm, Wexford Park

Wexford and Carlow meet on Saturday evening at Wexford Park in the round robin of the Leinster Hurling. The game throws in at 7 pm. A win for both sides is critical here. A loss for Carlow would mean they would drop back down to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2020. A win and they may have to rely on Kilkenny beating Wexford in two weeks time. A win for Wexford would set everything up nicely going into the final round of games, where a win over Kilkenny could see them in a Leinster Final.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live update

Davy Fitzgerald’s men have been unlucky, instead of two draws they would have easily had two wins, it’s the small margins in championship hurling. They impressed me against Galway they didn’t give up which is a sign of a good team. Davy Fitzgerald’s sending off from the sideline seemed to spur them on more. They could have won that game. They were also seconds away from beating Dublin only for a goal from Sean Moran to tie it up, so in all honesty, they are not that far away. A big win will be expected here on home soil though, remember scoring difference could come into play.

Colm Bonnar will know a win is what is required. They have put in good performances in the round robin series they faired out well against Galway and didn’t look out of their depth against Kilkenny and Dublin. They have some talented players and they all play well then they are in with a massive shout.

This will be the first meeting of the sides since 2013 when Wexford won an All-Ireland qualifier by 2-16 to 0-20 at Wexford Park.

Team News

Wexford: TBA

Carlow: TBA

Betting

Wexford are massive 1/66 favourites to win the game. Carlow are priced at 14/1, while the draw is 40/1. Wexford -13 in the handicap betting looks a good bet at odds of 11/10.