Leinster Hurling Championship: Wexford v Kilkenny, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Wexford v Kilkenny, Saturday, 7 pm, Wexford Park

Wexford play Kilkenny in the final round robin game of the Leinster Hurling Championship at Wexford Park on Saturday evening. The game throws in at 7 pm and is live on Sky Sports television.

This is a must win game for both sides considering Galway and Dublin are in action. A win for either side will secure a Leinster Final spot. There are several permutations that could arise, a draw between Kilkenny and Wexford for instance and a Dublin win over Galway would mean scoring difference would come into play.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford have yet to lose a game in the championship. They have had 2 draws (with Dublin and Galway) and then they hammered Carlow last weekend. A win will be required if Wexford are to reach a Leinster Final for the second time in three years. They have some superb players such as Liam Ryan and Padraig Foley in defence. Diarmuid O’Keeffe has been playing some superb hurling and he will likely be in midfield once again. Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald will provide the firepower up front.

Brian Cody will relish this opportunity going to Wexford in a big championship game, nothing will phase him obviously as he has done it and won it both as a player and a manager over the past 30 years or so. His side had two wins over Dublin and Carlow, before losing to Galway last weekend. This will represent another challenge, especially in Wexford Park with 20,000 supporters roaring the home side on. Cody will look to players like Paddy Deegan, Paul Murphy and Tommy Walsh in defence. In attack TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly and Ger Aylward will be the men tasked with coming up with the scores.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-18 (Leinster round-robin)

2017 Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 (Leinster semi-final)

2015 Kilkenny 5-25 Wexford 0-16 (Leinster semi-final)

2011 Kilkenny 1-26 Wexford 1-15 (Leinster semi-final)

2008 Kilkenny 5-21 Wexford Wexford 0-17 (Leinster semi-final)

Betting

Kilkenny are 4/7 favourites, while Wexford are 7/4 and the draw is priced at 8/1. I personally think Wexford can win this at odds of 7/4 they look great value. TJ Reid to score an anytime goal at 11/8 is good odds also.