Leinster hurling final 2019 – Wexford get perfect result

Wexford have won the 2019 Leinster hurling title, they beat Kilkenny by 3pts.

The big turning point was ten minutes from the end when Rory O’Connor was fouled and the Wexford keeper Fanning came up a shot the ball into the back of net.

Rory O’Connor won man of the match but Lee Chin was immense scoring 9pts.

It’s Wexfords first Bob O’Keeffe in 15 years, Davy Fitzgerald was the happiest man in Croke Park.