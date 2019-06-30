Leinster hurling final 2019 – Wexford get perfect result

Wexford have won the 2019 Leinster hurling title, they beat Kilkenny by 3pts.
The big turning point was ten minutes from the end when Rory O’Connor was fouled and the Wexford keeper Fanning came up a shot the ball into the back of net.
Rory O’Connor won man of the match but Lee Chin was immense scoring 9pts.
It’s Wexfords first Bob O’Keeffe in 15 years, Davy Fitzgerald was the happiest man in Croke Park.
Wexford Twitter account
Oh my sweet Jesus we have won!!!! 1-23 to 0-23, Croke Park is rocking with sound and emotion as we do the double and first senior title in 15 years!!! Emotion washes arond this grand old ground, Davy Fitz is a Freeman of Wexford and we have WON!!! Loch Garman abú!