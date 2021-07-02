Leinster Hurling : How To Buy Tickets – Dublin v Galway & Wexford v Kilkenny

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
0

The 2021 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals on Saturday, Dublin v Galway and Kilkenny v Wexford, will have 8,000 fans in attendance.

The announcement was made after it was confirmed that the games were moved to Croke Park.

It follows a successful run of pilot events that have taken place in recent weeks.

If all tickets are sold, the semi-finals will have the largest crowd at a sporting event in the Republic of Ireland since

Dublin and Galway will open proceedings at 2 pm with Kilkenny and Wexford to follow them at 4:30 pm.

But how can fans get tickets to become one of the 8,000 to watch these two games on Saturday afternoon?

Dublin GAA will be allocating their share of tickets to members of their Senior Hurling panel and backroom team and to Dublin GAA clubs only.

They will not take any requests for tickets for the day.

CLICK here to buy tickets for Leinster Hurling

