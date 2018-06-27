Leitrim v Monaghan, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Leitrim and Monaghan will go head to head in the All-Ireland qualifiers this Saturday at 2.30pm in Pairc Sean McDiarmada in Carrick On Shannon. The game will not be shown on television we will have a live match tracker on site on SportsNewsIreland where people can follow the game if they wish.

Starting of the preview both sides have seen plenty of game time over the last couple of weeks. Leitrim have played three games so far in the championship, they beat New York before losing out to Roscommon in the Connacht Semi-Final, they were then draw against Louth in the qualifiers where they were superb in winning by 0-25 to 1-12 at this same venue. Brendan Guckian will look to players like Emlyn Mulligan, Danny Moran, Ryan O’Rourke and Donal Wyrnn.

Monaghan would have preferred the more straight forward route of reaching the Super 8’s instead of the qualifiers but Malachy O’Rourke would have been happy with his sides win last weekend beating Waterford comprehensively 5-21 to 0-09 in Dungarvan, their two previous game this year in the championship ended with a win over Tyrone 1-18 to 1-16 at Omagh, before losing out narrowly to Fermanagh 1-08 to 0-10 in the Ulster semi-final.

STATS

They meet for the first time in the championship. Leitrim are bidding to reach Round 4 of the qualifiers for the first time while Monaghan are attempting to get there for a second successive year.

NO PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETING

Team News

The teams are expected to be announced Friday and we will post them directly here.

Betting Advice

According to the bookmakers this game is only going way, and that is the way of Monaghan who are priced at an unbackable 66/1. The home side are complete outsiders at 16/1 but we know Leitrim people love to be written off ! The draw is priced at 40/1. I can see Monaghan winning this comfortably enough, would back them at 13/8 to win by 16 points or more.