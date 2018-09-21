Liam Sheedy set for Premier return

Liam Sheedy looks set for a return to the Tipperary sidelines with news on Friday morning breaking from several national media outlets.

The Irish Examiner and Irish Independent report that the 48 year old Portroe man who led the Premier men to All-Ireland success in 2010 before stepping down soon afterwards will now replace Michael Ryan who departed the inter-county scene as Tipperary failed to win a game in the Munster Hurling Championship. The Tipperary County Board are said to be meeting on Monday night next where it is expected that Sheedy’s name will be put forward for ratification as senior hurling boss for the upcoming season at the very least.

Liam Cahill an All-Ireland U-21 winning manager with the Premier was said to be one of the lead contenders for the role along with William Maher, but it now looks that Sheedy’s previous record with Tipperary and their All-Ireland win in 2010 have put him in the driving seat. Sheedy is the current chairman of Sport Ireland high performance unit, while he is also a member of the Irish Sports Council. he also chaired the Hurling 2020 committee between 2012 and 2015. This year he was apart of the Antrim Senior Hurling backroom team where he worked as an advisor. He also had a similar role with Offaly.

The Bank of Ireland Director and Sunday Game pundit however distanced himself from the role a couple of weeks ago, he said “It’s a massive appointment but that job will be hotly contested because they’ll still be one of the favourites for the Munster Championship and for major honours next year”. He went on to say “Whether it’s me or Nicky English, there’s always going to be names like that bandied around but ultimately, it’s a massive, massive commitment and they’ll need a bit more spare time than I have.”

It now have appears that Sheedy has had a change of heart and will be appointed in the coming days.