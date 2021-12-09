Limerick make history with 12 All Stars after dominant year

1 total views, 1 views today

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions Limerick have made history as 12 of their players have been awarded 2021 PwC All-Stars for their performances this season, the most any county has ever received in any code.

No other county has ever reached double figures in the final 15 in the 50-year history of the awards.

Limerick beat the record that they equalled last year – one that the Kilkenny hurlers achieved three teams in 1983, 2000 and 2008, and the Kerry and Dublin footballers also accomplished in 1981, and 1977 and 2020.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy wins his third All-Star and the Cats’ 189th ever, while Waterford full-back Connor Prunty gets a spot in front of him.

The rest of the team is filled with Treaty talent including Séan Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch but right corner-forward sees a deviation from the trend – Clare star Tony Kelly appears for his third career award.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “In the fullness of time, the achievement of getting club and county games played in the midst of a harrowing pandemic will rank as one of our most significant achievements. It was a collective effort, and enormous credit is due to our players for their dedication and diligence.

“This PwC All-Star hurling selection represents the cream of a memorable crop in 2021. I salute all of those who have been chosen in this final 15 and know that after the year you have had it will be extra special and celebrated by your families and clubs.”

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO said: “To all the hurling nominees, congratulations on making it to the shortlist and to each winner, your selection is fully merited given the exceptional individual performances you produced in 2021.

“You lit up what was another tough year and brought joy and memorable moments to millions. Indeed, to every player who lined out in 2021, thank you.”

In light of the on-going pandemic and its restrictions, a decision was taken not to proceed with the traditional presentation banquet.

However, the event will still be showcased live by RTE 1 television in a special programme this Friday at 7 pm.

The PwC All-Stars for Football 2021 will be announced live on the night of the awards which also see the naming of the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Year in hurling and football as well as the Young Players of the Year in both codes.

PwC All-Stars Hurling 2021

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore, Kilkenny) (2016, ’18)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff, Limerick) (2018, ’19, ’20)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Waterford)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick) (2020)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick) (2018)

7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry, Limerick) (2020)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon, Limerick)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick) (2020)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick) (2018, 2020)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick) (2020)

13. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (2013, ’20)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com