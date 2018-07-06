Limerick v Carlow hurling qualifier game Preview, Team news and Betting advice

GAA Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-final qualifier

Carlow v Limerick

Saturday 7th July at 7pm

Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow

Carlow’s prize for winning the inaugural Joe McDonagh cup final last weekend is a preliminary qualifier against Limerick. The winner of this game will face the loser of Sunday’s Leinster final replay between Galway and Kilkenny, in a game which will take place next weekend.

Carlow impressed in their cup final win over Westmeath last Sunday, and ran out 2-26 to 1-24 winners to become the first team to ever lift the trophy. A goal in first half injury time from James Doyle for Colm Bonnar’s team was the key moment of the match as they edged ahead by 1-12 to 0-13 at the break.

The treaty men impressed in their first three games of the Munster Championship round robin. They defeated Tipperary the first day out by 1-23 v 2-14. The salvaged a draw from the game against Cork despite playing most of the game a man down. They followed this up with a landslide win against last years All-Ireland finalists Waterford by 2-26 to 1-16. However a defeat to Clare in the last group game by 0-26 to 0-15 saw them finish third and sent them to this qualifier game.

Team News

Betting Advice

Carlow are available at 16/1, Limerick are practically unbackable at 1/33 and the draw is priced at 40/1. Limerick should be two strong for Carlow as the quality of opposition they faced in the Munster Championship is certainly a cut above anything Carlow will have encountered in the Joe McDonagh cup. The handicap is Carlow +14 and the scallion eaters will be doing well to under this margin.