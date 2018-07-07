Limerick v Carlow, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Limerick will travel to Dr Cullen Park on Saturday evening at 7pm for their All-Ireland preliminary round quarter final clash with Joe McDonagh Cup winners Carlow. The game is not live on television but we will be bringing you updates on our live match tracker which will is available on site.

To the game itself,firstly looking at Carlow were superb in their Joe McDonagh Cup win over Westmeath last weekend. Colm Bonnar who have been really impressed. Once again Carlow will look to players like Chris Nolan, Denis Murphy, James Doyle and Paul Coady. John Michael Nolan and Jack Kavanagh will also be key if the Barrowsiders are to pull off a shock win here.

Looking at Limerick, they were unlucky to miss out in a Munster Final place, however Clare were much better than them on the day no doubt about it. However, they have superb talent, they have many of their All-Ireland U21 teams in their ranks, players such as Richie English,Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, as well as Diarmuid Byrnes. They have experience as well though with Shane Dowling and Graeme Mulcahy so that will bring some experience if the going gets a bit to tough. However, I don’t expect it will in this game anyway.

Team News

CARLOW: TBA

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock

Stats

The sides meet for the first time in championship hurling which is historic in itself. Carlow earned the right to face the Shannonsiders with a good win over Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final at Croke Park a week ago. Limerick finished third in the round robin stages in Munster, winning two, drawing one and losing one.

Betting Advice

Limerick are massive favourites here at odds of 1/33,while Carlow are 11/1 to upset the odds. In terms of backing a draw here it is 25/1. The bookies handicap is 14 points. I think the game will be a bit closer so wouldn’t back the handicap market anyway. I would suggest backing Limerick to win by 10-12 points at odds of 9/2.