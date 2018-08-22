Limerick’s Gillane & Tyrone’s Cavanagh named GAA/GPA Player of the Month Award winners for August

Aaron Gillane of Limerick and Tyrone’s Colm Cavanagh have been named as the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Award winners for August.

Limerick forward Gillane, who tasted All-Ireland Final success with a victory over Galway last Sunday, was recognised for his brilliant performance against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final where he contributed thirteen points.

Colm Cavanagh picks up the football award for his outstanding performance in securing an All-Ireland Final showdown with Dublin following Tyrone’s semi-final win over Ulster rivals Monaghan.

Both players collected their awards at PwC’s head offices in Dublin today, and were joined there by July winners Conor McManus of Monaghan and Peter Duggan from Clare who also picked up their trophies.

GAA President, John Horan, congratulated all the players receiving awards today, stating:

“Massive congratulations to both Aaron and Colm on winning these individual awards. Ultimately, it’s all about the team but it’s great to be able to recognise and mark individual achievements.

“Aaron put in a brilliant performance against Cork while Colm was excellent as Tyrone reached the All-Ireland final. Both are very worthy winners.

“Congratulations again too, to Peter and Conor on receiving their trophies for July.”