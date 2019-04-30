London v Galway, Preview, Team News and live score updates

London v Galway, Sunday, 3.00pm, Ruislip

London and Galway open the 2019 championship season at Ruislip on Sunday. Galway won the title in 2018 and 2016 so they will know what they are expected to do this summer once again. They should be to good for London here but they should put in a good performance. London reached the Connacht Final in 2019 when they were hammered by Mayo, they will not give the game to Galway and will certainly make them work for their win.

London operated out of division 4 for the league campaign where they finished bottom of the pile, just winning 1 game from a possible 7. The win came against Wexford. Galway had an average enough league, they failed to make the league final but they did quite well. Staying in the top flight was probably the goal. Kevin Walsh has some good quality footballers and he will have the Corofin players all back in now following on from the All-Ireland club success.

London will have players like Liam Gavaghan, Mark Gottsche, Philip Butler and Pat Begley Galway have talent such as Liam Silke, Shane Walsh, Gareth Bradshaw and Johnny Heaney to name but a few.

Team News

London: TBA

Galway: TBA

Betting

Galway are 1/50 here to win with London 12/1 if you fancy them to cause a massive upset. The draw is 25/1. The handicap market has Galway -14 at even money, whether London will cover that I’m not so sure.

Verdict: Galway