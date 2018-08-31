Mayo approach O’Connor to replace Rochford

Mayo County board are understood to have approached Jack O’Connor regarding the vacant Mayo senior football manager role after Stephen Rochford announced he was stepping aside earlier this week.

The Irish Daily Mirror have reported that the three time All-Ireland winning manager has been contacted about the role. However, Mayo could have some competition on their hands as Kerry are also without a manager after Eamonn Fitzmaurice also called it a day after Kerry’s exit for the championship at the Super 8 stages. Their is a lot of speculation that the Dromid Pearses man will take to the helm for a third spell in charge of his native County.

O’Connor has been a largely successful manager, he won All-Ireland titles as manager of Kerry in 2004 when the Kingdom went on to beat Mayo on both occasions. He was also in charge of the Kerry minor football team in 2014 and 2015. That would make him very familiar which much of the current crop of Kerry players on the senior side as they are very youthful players like Sean O’Shea and David Clifford would have played under him.

Mayo are looking to replace Rochford who led Mayo to two All-Ireland Final but failed to be successful in either. Last night Jim McGuinness who was tipped for the role ruled himself out of contention.

James Horan was also mentioned for the role but he also played down rumours of him landing the job. It remains to be seen who will take up the tough job as Mayo boss, but the quality of players are still there and there is an All-Ireland in this team of course. They just need the right manager in place to get them over the line and that is where I would see O’Connor fitting the bill as he knows what it takes to win big finals.