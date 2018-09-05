Mayo county board to appeal Carnacon decision

Mayo football is entering another bit of drama and the row over the the women’s footballers continues to carry on.

The county’s Ladies Gaelic Football Association has voted to appeal Carnacon’s reinstatement in the Mayo SFC. The club was thrown out of both league and championship competitions after several of the squad withdrew their services from the Mayo Ladies gaelic football side citing reason such as player welfare issues and personal reasons. The Connacht Appeal Committee reinstated the All-Ireland Club Ladies Champions, however on Tuesday night the Mayo county board voted to appeal the decision with voting 30-3 for an appeal.

Mayo football has been turmoil for the past week. Stephen Rochford stepped down for his job last week citing a lack of support from the county board. The walk out of the ladies happened before Mayo’s All-Ireland championship game with Cavan. In fact the Mayo ladies managed to win that game despite been down half a team. They were then subsequently hammered by Galway in the quarter final and their season was over. However, the row kept spilling on and now we are back where we started by the looks of it.

It remains to be seen if the county board appeal will be rejected or if the decision will be upheld and Carnacon can continue in both league and championship. This issue will continue to rumble on I suspect.