Mayo duo head Stateside

Mayo duo Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus have moved to the US for the remainder of summer following Mayo’s exit in the All-Ireland qualifiers to Kildare on Saturday last.

O’Connor and Loftus are both set to play Chicago based club McBrides for the remainder of the summer. The Illinois club announced the players move on their Twitter page and said ”Some 12 hour scramble but delighted these guys from Mayo GAA have come to Chicago, huge boost for football here, Ballintubber GAA and Deel Rovers thanks for letting them travel and we’ll return them ready for the championship”.

These moves stateside are now becoming popular when county sides exit the championship. For instance Tipperary who exited the Munster hurling championship after failing to win a game, drawing two and losing two, have three players currently playing Stateside, these players are Ronan Maher, Patrick Maher and Cathal Barrett, the trio have all opted to also move Stateside where they will play with the club Tipperary in New York.

Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly is also currently playing in America with Donegal Boston. It now seems to be the way everyone is going to after they end their county ambitions. I can see this happening even more in the next few years also. We wish all the lads the best of luck over the summer.