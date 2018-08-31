Mayo ladies footballer signs AFL contract

Mayo ladies footballer Sarah Rowe has signed a five month one season contract with AFLW side Collingwood, however Rowe said she will remain committed to the Mayo ladies footballers.

Rowe follows in the footsteps of fellow County star Cora Staunton who became the first ladies Gaelic football association player to sign a pro contract with an AFLW side. The Carnacon player joined GWS Giants but has since returned after a brief couple of months. The offer to Rowe comes on the back of interest from 6 clubs and the Magpies managed to get her signature. Rowe speaking about her move said “I’m really looking forward to it”. She went on to say she will remain committed to Mayo, she said “But I remain fully committed to Mayo and will be involved as I can before I leave and after I come home”. She said she will back before the end of the league and she will be fully focused on winning the All-Ireland in 2019.

Rowe is expected to arrive for pre season training at Collingwood November 1st, however she will have a 12 day break at Christmas where she will return to Ireland and more than likely touch base with Mayo set up. She said “Il have three months before the league starts and the competition itself last 2 months”. She pointed out she won’t be turning her back on her native Mayo though, she said “But I won’t be turning my back on Mayo, I will be home near the end of the league in Ireland so it works out pretty well”.