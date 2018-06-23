Mayo ride their luck to see off Tipperary with strong finish

GAA Senior Football Round 2 Qualifiers

Tipperary 1-11 v Mayo 1-19

Saturday 23rd June at 5pm

Semple Stadium, Thurles

attendance: 11,267

Mayo got off to a flying start with four unanswered points and looked impressive in doing so. Their running angles were good and Cillian O’Connor was accurate with his placed balls. Tipperary got off the mark with a Philip Austin point, before Michael Quinlivan got to a dropping ball ahead of David Clarke in the Mayo goal to flick to the net. The goal changed the momentum of the first half and an injury to Seamie O’Shea (a suspected dislocated collarbone) caused further disruption to a Mayo midfield already missing Tom Parsons. Diarmuid O’Connor, usually utilised as a half-forward, came in to fill this role.

A Colm Boyle black card also caused a further headache for Stephen Rochford and saw the introduction of Cian Hanley, recently returned from a 3-year stint with the Brisbane Lions.

Tipperary hit some fine scores during this spell. Points from Jack Kennedy, Philip Austin and a Michael Quinlivan effort which was awarded after a Hawkeye review saw Tipperary lead at the break by 1-07 v 0-8

Scores from Jason Doherty and Cillian O’Connor from the restart brought Mayo back level, before Tipperary hit a purple patch. After four points from Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney and two from Liam McGrath, Mayo looked in trouble before a massive stroke of luck. James Durkan who a few moments earlier blazed over the bar when a goal looked, went to clip a point over from the right hand side, however at the last second, it dipped just under the top left hand corner to nestle in Evan Comerford’s net.

Tipperary never recovered from this blow and indeed failed to register a score for the remained of the game. Mayo kicked on and powered to victory with points from Kevin McLoughlin (2), Jason Doherty (2), Cillian O’Connor, Paddy Durcan, and Lee Keegan.

More to follow.