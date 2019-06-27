Mayo v Armagh, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Mayo v Armagh, Saturday, 7pm, McHale Park, Castlebar

Mayo will welcome Armagh to McHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday with both sides looking to progress to round 4 of the qualifiers where a super 8 place will at stake for the winner of that.

James Horan’s side come into the game on the back of three championship games. They hammered Tyrone 1-22 to 0-04 in the Connacht quarter-final at Gaelic Park. That meant Mayo played Roscommon in the semi-final they lost that game by the slimmest of margins though 2-12 to 0-17. Last time out Mayo beat Down 1-16 to 1-11. James Horan has said that Cillian O’Connor is back training so he could see some game time which is a major boost. In defense Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle and Lee Keegan will be key. In attack, Jason Doherty and Fergal Boland will be key players.

Armagh have played four championship games this summer. They beat Down after extra time in the Ulster quarter-final 2-17 to 3-13. Kieran McGeeney’s charges then went on to play Cavan, they drew the first game 0-17 to 1-14. The Breffni men won the replay 0-23 to 0-17, meaning Armagh would have to go the qualifier route to reach the Super 8’s. Armagh will look to players like Charlie Vernon and Aidan Forker in defence. In attack, Rian O’Neill and Jamie Clarke will look to cause some damage to the Cavan defence. Both of these players have been hitting form lately.

Previous Championship Meetings

They meet for the second time in championship football. The only previous meeting came in 1950 when Mayo won an All-Ireland semi-final 3-09 to 0-06. Mayo went on the win the All-Ireland title that year.

Team News

Mayo: TBA

Armagh: TBA

Betting

Mayo are 2/5 to win this game, while Armagh are priced at 11/4. The draw is 8/1. Mayo should win this for me. Mayo -3 at 11/10 looks a good bet.