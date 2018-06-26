McBrearty out for rest of season

Donegal have been dealt a massive blow as they look forward to the Super 8’s with the news that star forward Paddy McBrearty will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a cruciate ligament tear.

McBrearty who hails from the Kilcar club had been in great form this year for the Tir Chonaill men, however it looked apparent that something was wrong when he was forced off after just 38 minutes in Donegal’s hammering of Fermanagh in the Ulster Final last weekend gone by.

McBrearty undergone a scan this morning in Letterkenny to determine the extent of the injury and it was confirmed that the corner forward had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will require surgery. McBrearty who is still only 24 years of age will now miss his county’s bid for an All-Ireland title. Their All-Ireland bid will commence with a game with Dublin in the Super 8’s in what will be a superb clash in less than 3 weeks time.

The news of McBrearty’s injury was confirmed on social media in which they said “Donegal GAA wish to confirm that Patrick McBrearty’s injury has been confirmed as a season ending ACL tear, he will be under the care of Dr Kevin Moran and we wish him well in his recovery”.

It is a massive blow for Donegal now going into the game with Dublin but they are capable of putting in big performances and we can know they have talent all over the field that can make up for the loss of McBrearty. Only time will tell how big or loss he will be to them.