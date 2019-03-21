McCarron calls time on inter-county career with Tyrone

Tyrone defender Cathal McCarron has brought the curtain down on his inter-county career with Tyrone.

McCarron a three time all-star nominee, has put travel and injury down to the main reasons why he has called it a day with the Red Hands. McCarron transferred to Kildare side Athy last year and injury problems have obviously made the decision as well for him. McCarron issued the statement on his Instagram page with the handle @mc_carron1 the corner back and 32 year old said “It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I feel the time is right for me now. With the injury and the travelling, It has been getting harder and harder”.

McCarron thanked everyone in the GAA World and community through the bad and good times, he said “I wanted to take this time to thank all the GAA community that supported me through the tough times and the good times. “It has been an incredible journey and I have some unbelievable memories that I will never forget. He went on further to say it was now his time to sit in the stand and watch Tyrone win an All-Ireland title, while he also expressed that he is looking forward to spending more time with family, friends and of course playing club football.

McCarron made his Tyrone senior debut in 2008 incidentally was the last time Mickey Harte’s men won the the All-Ireland. However, he missed the 2018 editions defeat to Dublin due to injury he sustained against Roscommon in the Super 8’s.

McCarron won 3 club championship with his club Dromore before transferring to Athy, while he also played for Round Towers in London