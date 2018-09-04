McClean out of Wales game

James McClean will miss Ireland’s opening game of the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament with Wales on Thursday with news that he is currently suffering from a wrist injury.

McClean who currently plys his trade with Stoke and he posted on his Instagram showing a picture of his left arm in a bandage and said “next step surgery, one of those things”. The Irish Football Association also commenting on the injury said “James McClean has been ruled out of our UEFA Nations League opener with a wrist injury sustained in training”. They went on to say the Derry would undergo surgery today (Tuesday) and that they wish him a speedy recovery. The 29 year old will also miss the international friendly with Poland next week.

McClean has been a regular in Martin O’Neill starting teams since he took over and he will come as a massive blow as his side are currently without some first team regulars for the games. However, there is plenty of competition for the midfielder sports with Alan Judge, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, David Meyler, Conor Hourihane, Daryl Horgan and Callum O’Dowda.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy sat out training on Monday with a groin injury while David Meyler also sat training out with a knee injury. However both players took part in some training today.