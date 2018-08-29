Despite rumours Conor McKenna will not feature in Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final with the Essendon AFL club man only due back in Ireland on Thursday.

Tyrone are currently 11/2 underdogs to lift Sam Maguire and to deny the Dubs a 4 in a row and Mickey Harte’s men will need to come up with something special to stop them. The sides have already met twice this season with the Dubs winning on two occasions but indeed taking place at Omagh. McKenna impressed for Essendon in the AFL this season making 18 appearances, however their season ended early and there were rumours that he would make a surprise appearance for the Red Hands on Sunday. Former county player Enda McGinley came out earlier this week to say that there was official Tyrone county gear printed CmcK spotted.

However, if the latest report is anything to by then McKenna rumours will obviously be false. According to his club’s Eglish’s secretary Paul Donaghy, he said “I have a ticket for him for the game” he told RTE Sport. He went on to say “He will not be on the Tyrone panel for Sunday”.

There are no plans for McKenna to play with his club either but this hasn’t been completely ruled out. Paul Donaghy said that if did extend his stay in Ireland then he could line out. McKenna has expressed his desire to come back and play for Tyrone at some stage In a interview with RTE Sport in September he said , “Hopefully, I come home at some stage and represent my club, my county. At the minute, I’m signed for those four years so I’m there for four years anyway.”

It hasnt been the first time players were rumoured to come home and play for their county, the late great Jim Stynes was linked in 1991 to come back to Dublin to help them out in the four game saga with Meath. The rumours were proved false however.