McManus donates money to all 32 county boards

JP McManus has donated 100,000 euro to each and every single county board in Ireland all 32 counties, outlining that the money is to be distributed among the clubs in the counties.

RTE Sport and the Irish Independent are both reporting that the Limerick multi-millionaire, whom has been the main sponsor of the Shannonsiders over the last few years with the brand Sporting Limerick logo on the jersey will give 3.2 million euro to counties to give to their local clubs. It is reported by both media outlets that McManus sent a letter to each county board outlining that the money is for development of GAA across the country.

McManus who we all know is famous in the horse racing world loves GAA. Indeed after Limerick triumphed in the All-Ireland hurling final against Galway this year he ended up in the Limerick dressing rooms after the game to celebrate the win. He also has said that the win has brought joy to the people of Limerick, especially his wife Noreen. Speaking to the Limerick Leader the man that is famous for his green and yellow silks that everyone will notice at big horse meetings, he said Waking up? I don’t know if I went to sleep,” he said when asked what it was like to wake up with Limerick as All-Ireland champions.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”When we won, I could see the relief. And the happiness. She [McManus’ wife Noreen] said, ‘This is the best thing that ever happened.’ And for her, I believe it is – in a sporting world anyway. As a kid, she was at all the matches. I mean, the tears were flowing. They were rolling down her cheeks.”

McManus is heavily involved in sport an is also a keen golfer, indeed Adare Manor will host the JP McManus Pro Am tournament in July 2020, incidentally the hotel is owned by Mr McManus.