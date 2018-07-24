McStay accepts 12 week ban

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has accepted a three month suspension from the Central Competitions Controls Committee according to RTE Sport.

The former Sunday Game pundit was seen remonstrating with the officials as the teams made their way off for the half time break in which Donegal won comprehensively in the end. There was also footage of showing McStay throwing a football at a linesman which hit the linesmen on the head at the time.

Roscommon GAA officials came out today and told RTE Sport that a 12 week ban was what was proposed for the former St Brigid’s boss. They said they were informed of this information by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon. McStay has since accepted the ban and has apologised to both the referee and lineman. McStay was indeed in the stand for the second half of the Donegal game on Saturday.

He has had a tough few weeks in charge of the Rossies. They suffered a Connacht Final to Galway, before they beat Armagh to get into the Super 8’s and deservedly so. However, it seemed a step to far for them this year. Tyrone were far to superior for them in Croke Park and beat them with ease, Donegal again were far to strong for them. Their last game of the Super 8’s will be against Dublin in what is a dead rubber for them, they will be hoping they can avoid another hammering here for sure.