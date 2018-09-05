McStay steps down as Rossies boss and retires from inter-county management

Kevin McStay has stepped at Roscommon boss after three years in charge saying he had brought the team the furthest he can.

The Roscommon county board said this evening they ‘reluctantly’ accepted the resignation of the Mayo man after speculation over the last few days that he would depart the role. The former Mayo footballer and Sunday Game analyst has been touted as the new Mayo boss but the news that he called it a day at inter county management all but puts them rumours to bed. He said in his statement “today marks my retirement from senior inter county football management”.

Roscommon managed to get to a Connacht final this year before losing out to Galway. They also failed to make an impact in the Super 8’s, losing to Dublin, Tyrone and Donegal. McStay led the Roscommon team to three Connacht titles in a row, however despite getting the backing of the county board for another year he has felt it is time to see a fresh face as Rossies boss. McStay said in his statement “Having considered the many factors in managing a county football squad and unable to resolve enough of these factors to my satisfaction, I have decided that a change in management should take place immediately” He went on to say that he “brought the team as far as he can and that a new voice and direction is required”.

McStay said that he was retiring from inter county management. He said “Today marks my retirement from senior inter county management, I look forward to a less stressful period now, concentrating more on work and family life and to supporting the Roscommon and Mayo teams in 2019 and beyond”. The Roscommon county board also paid tribute to the outgoing boss and said “Today I reluctantly accepted Kevin’s resignation”. Sean Sweeney chairman of the county board went on further and thanked Kevin for his dedication and commitment to Roscommon GAA over the past three years. He said “Kevin’s professionalism and knowledge were there for everyone to see”. He has left Roscommon in a good place. Sweeney also went on to thanks McStay’s backroom team of Ger Dowd and Liam McHale who did their best to ensure Roscommon were very competitive as possible. “We’ve had some memorable days from winning the Connacht title to regaining our place in division 1.

Its not yet confirmed who will take the role up but some names will surely come in to play may be Shane Curran former Roscommon goalkeeper could be suited to the role.