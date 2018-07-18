Mixed injury news for Tyrone ahead of Omagh showdown

Tyrone have been dealt mixed injury news ahead of their Super 8 clash with reigning Leinster and All-Ireland Champions Dublin at Omagh on Saturday evening.

Cathal McCarron is out of the game having suffered a knee injury in the convincing win over Roscommon last weekend. The Dromore native went off in that game and Red Hand boss Mickey Harte has revealed that McCarron will be unavailable for selection when the Dubs come to town on Saturday night in what is a sold out Healy Park in Omagh. Harte said speaking to The Irish News of the McCarron injury, It wouldn’t look like he’ll be available for this week, for sure. He’s had an x-ray, which doesn’t tell you an awful lot, but he has to get a scan on it, so we won’t know until the scan is done,”.

However, Harte did have some good news on the injury front. He revealed that top forward Lee Brennan, who was the Red Hands top scorer in the Division 1 league, should return to action in this game, following a hamstring injury which was aggravated in the Ulster quarter final loss to Monaghan. Harte also confirmed that Moy club man Colm Cavanagh, brother of Sunday Game Pundit, Sean, will be available to play this weekend after shipping a very heavy tackle in that win over Roscommon.

The game itself promises to be a cracking encounter and we suspect it will be a very hostile environment for Jim Gavin’s Dublin on Saturday night.