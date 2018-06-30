Monaghan flourish in win over Leitrim

Monaghan proved to strong for Leitrim on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 1-19 to 0-09 win at a sun drenched Carrick on Shannon.

The first six points were shared before a massive attendance of over 14,000 at the venue, however Malachy O’Rourkes men upped the intensity and went in at the break 0-10 to 0-04 ahead. Monaghan led the game by 0-3 to 0-02 after 10 minutes with McManus putting them ahead, Jack Heslin cancelled out the two previous scores from Conor McCarthy and McManus with two of his own. Leitrim could of had a goal only for Conor Boyle to deny him on the line. However Emlyn Mulligan had the sides level after 16 minutes with a nice free. Fintan Kelly then pointed before Darren Hughes seen his goal chance saved by Diarmuid McKiernan, however the lead was stretched minutes later with Rory Began firing over a trademark 45.

It was double scores when McCarthy kicked over and it was 0-08 to 0-04,with 28 minutes played. Karl O’Connell hammered over a point which was their fifth in succession before McCarthy’s free made it a six point lead. Ryan O’Rourke registered Leitrim’s fourth point, before the break with McManus cancelling that out before the break to leave the gap at 6.

Colin Walsh and McManus kicked over scores to stretch the lead to eight with Began then kicking another routine 45. Ryan O’ Rourke kicked Leitrim’s first score of the half on 49 minutes. Heslin kicked his third but Ryan Wylie kicked over a nice point. Paudie McKenna hit a brace of points, before Mulligan kicked over another for Leitrim, 0-16 to 0-07. McCarron then pointed a free and a score from play, before Mulligan kicked another free. McCarthy then got a good goal after it was built up from the back by Began, 13 between the sides now. Mulligan and McManus traded late frees as Monaghan secured a second successive win over division 4 operation.