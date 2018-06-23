Monaghan power past Waterford

Monaghan were completely dominant against Waterford on Saturday in Dungarvan and progressed to the next round of the qualifiers with a 5-21 to 0-09 win.

Monaghan netted three first half goals through Conor McManus, Fintan Kelly and Karl O’Connell. The Farney men led by 3-11 to 0-04 at the break and they fired two more goals in the second half through Dessie Mone and Shane Carey to wrap up a facile win. It was a novel championship pairing with the sides meeting for the first time ever with both sides coming into the game on the back of different results, the Deise beat Wexford in Round 1 of the qualifiers, while Malachy O’Rourkes men lost out in a shock Ulster semi final defeat to Fermanagh.

Monaghan got the scoring underway with Colin Walsh pointing, they extended the lead to six before Waterford finally registered a score on the board from Kieran Power. Waterford only registered three more further points in the half and they never looked like winning when the three goals were fired home. McManus scored a 20 minute goal from a penalty after Ryan McAnespie was brought down inside the box. Karl O’Connell grabbed the next goal on 33 minutes, as he got on the end of a pass from Jack McCarron.The sides looked anonymous from there onwards. Darren Hughes and Niall Kearns raised white flags, before Fintan Kelly got the third goal in injury time.

The second half began with Monaghan remaining in control. Conor McCarthy kept the scoreboard ticking over with some nice scores while Jason Curry kicked a few scores for Waterford. However, Monaghan stepped on the gas once more and Dessie Mone scored a goal on 53 minutes getting on the end of a rebound after some super saves from Waterford keeper Stephen Enright. Waterford never gave up to their credit and could of got their own goal but JJ Hutchinson seen his well struck shot hit the post. However, Monaghan got their final goal through Shane Carey after he was assisted by the impressive McCarthy.

Monaghan now progress to round 3 of the qualifiers where they will be looking for a favourable draw yet again.