Munster Football Final: Cork v Kerry, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cork v Kerry, Saturday, 7 pm, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork and Kerry renew their rivalry on Saturday evening at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7 pm. The game is live on RTE television.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This is a big game for both sides as the winner will progress to the Super 8’s in a group which will see the Ulster Champions, Connacht runners up, and the Leinster Runners Up/ or Round 4 qualifier winners. Kerry played Clare in the semi-final where they ended up winning 1-15 to 1-12 at Ennis. Peter Keane will look the three key forwards David Clifford, Sean O’Shea, and James O’Donoghue. In defence Tom O’Sullivan, Jack Sherwood and Tadgh Morley will look to have big games.

Cork come into the game in good form. They hammered Limerick in the semi-final 3-18 to 0-06 when many expected the game to be a bit closer after the Shannonsiders beat Tipperary in the quarter-final. Ronan McCarthy who is in his second year in charge will know a massive performance will be required if they are to outmuscle their old rivals here. In defence, James Loughrey, Kevin Flahive, Tom Clancy will be key players. In attack, Mark Collins, Brian Hurley, and Paul Kerrigan will be the men tasked with coming up with the scores.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Kerry 3-18 Cork 2-04 (Munster Final)

2017 Kerry 1-23 Cork 0-15 (Munster Final)

2015 Kerry 1-11 Cork 1-06 (Munster Final Replay)

2015 Kerry 2-15 Cork 3-12 (Munster Final)

2014 Kerry 0-24 Cork 0-12 (Munster Final)

Statistics

The combined score for the last two Munster Finals between the sides has been Kerry 4-41 Cork 2-19. Kerry are looking for the 81st Munster title, while Cork are chasing their 38th title. Cork haven’t beaten Kerry since 2012. Kerry are looking for their seventh title in a row. They have met 29 times in the championship since 2000.

Team News

Cork: TBA

Kerry: TBA

Betting

Kerry are favourites at 1/7, while Cork are priced at 11/2. The draw is 12/1. Kerry should win this easily enough. Kerry -6 looks a good bet at even money.