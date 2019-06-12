Munster Hurling Championship: Clare v Cork, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Clare v Cork, Sunday, 2 pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.

This is a big game for sides with plenty on the line in Ennis on Sunday. Cork are on four points, while Clare are on two. The game is on at 2 pm.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

The Rebels will stay in the hunt for an All-Ireland with either a win or draw here. They make the Munster Final if they win and then Limerick lose or draw to Tipperary. Clare have a chance of reaching the preliminary quarter-finals they need a win and hope for a Limerick win or draw when they face Tipperary. This result would mean Clare finish third.

Clare will need a massive performance here, the performance against Limerick was very poor with only 2 or 3 players scoring the majority coming from Peter Duggan from frees. A performance similar to that defeat to Limerick will see them lose this game by a big margin as well. David McInerney, Jack Browne and Dave Fitzgerald will be key men in defence, Colm Galvin in midfield will also have to have a big performance. In attack, Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan will be looking to come up with the goods.

I have been impressed with Cork so far and they will travel to Ennis in high spirits. The side is brimming with confidence especially Patrick Horgan he has been sensational so far. I expect more of the same here they will not fear Clare. John Meyler will look to players like Mark Coleman, Niall O’Leary and Eoin Cadogan in defence, in midfield Daniel Kearney will likely partner Bill Cooper. In attack, Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane, Alan Cadogan and Seamus Harnedy will be all expected to have big games.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2018 Cork 2-24 Clare 3-19 (Munster Final)

2018 Cork 2-23 Munster 1-21 (Munster round robin)

2017 Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20 (Munster Final)

2015 Cork 0-20 Clare 0-17 (All-Ireland Qualifier)

2014 Cork 2-23 Clare 2-18 (Munster semi-final)

Team News

Clare: TBA

Cork: TBA

Betting

Cork are firm favourites at odds of 3/10, while Clare are 10/3 to win the game. If you fancy the draw it’s currently 10/1. I fancy Cork to win they are in good form and their forwards are all playing out of their skin. Alan Cadogan to get a goal anytime is 17.10.