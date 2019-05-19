Munster Hurling Championship: Cork claim 1-26 to 1-19 win over Limerick

Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-26

Cork produced a superb display to defeat reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick to keep in the hunt for another Munster title with a 1-26 to 1-19 win at the Gaelic Grounds.

Good team play by Cork and converted over the bar by Daniel Kearney pic.twitter.com/PHw1NwyNHN — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 19, 2019

In fairness, Cork had to win this game after losing out to Tipperary last weekend. The sides were level four times in the first nine minutes. Aaron Gillane cancelled out a point from Alan Cadogan who came on in place of Conor Lehane who went off injured. Graeme Mulcahy and a Gillane free pushed the gap out to two points. Patrick Horgan in response registered a free before Daniel Kearney tapped over a nice score. 16 points were shared evenly in the first 25 minutes. Patrick Horgan missed three first-half frees something that doesn’t happen too often. Graeme Mulcahy came up with a crucial goal on 26 minutes as he rounded Sean O’Donoghue before finishing past Anthony Nash from a difficult angle. Cork could have a goal of their own about 20 seconds later after a Seamus Harnedy effort was saved by Limerick netminder Nickie Quaid. Harnedy helped himself to three first-half points.

Cork were superb in the second half, Alan Cadogan tormenting the Limerick defence, while his brother Eoin who was named man of the match was doing an impressive job marking Aaron Gillane. Try as they might Limerick could not find a way to muster more goal chances that they needed to win the game. Instead, it was Cork who got a goal from Glen Rovers man Patrick Horgan getting on the end of a long ball from Bill Cooper to finish to the net. Declan Dalton was introduced by John Meyler and within 30 seconds of coming on he registered a point, he would go on to score another point late on. Daniel Kearney put in an inspirational performance hitting four points for the winners. Limerick boss John Kiely will be disappointed with his teams performance in the second half, they will travel to Walsh Park on June 2nd now where they will be looking to get back on track. Cork will have an extra week break.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Sean O’Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Niall O’Leary; Robert Downey, Mark Eillis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-01); Daniel Kearney (0-04), Seamus Harnedy (0-04), Luke Meade (0-02); Conor Lehane (0-01), Pat Horgan (1-09, 6f), Aidan Walsh.

Subs: Alan Cadogan (0-03) for Lehane 5 mins; Stephen McDonnell for O’Donoghue HT; Christopher Joyce for Downey 52 mins; Shane Kingston for Meade 60 mins; Declan Dalton (0-02) for Walsh 67 mins

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmuid Byrnes (0-02), Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan; Geariod Hegarty, Kyle Hayes (0-01), Tom Morrissey (0-01); Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane (0-09, 8f), Graeme Mulcahy (1-04).

Subs: Seamus Flanagan for Peter Casey 54 mins; Shane Dowling (0-02, 2f) for Hegarty 55 mins; Barry Murphy for Mulcahy 60 mins; William O’Donoghue for O’Donovan 60 mins; David Dempsey for Gillane 65 mins.

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)