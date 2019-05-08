Munster Hurling Championship: Cork v Tipperary, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cork v Tipperary, Sunday, 12th of May, 4pm, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Reigning Munster Champions Cork will home advantage here against Tipperary for what looks like will be a thrilling encounter. The sides met in the league where Tipperary hammered Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn, however, I expect it to be much closer this time around.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Both sides didn’t make the league semi-finals but they probably had the eyes on this game. Cork will have some quality players in the ranks here with the likes of Pat Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane in the attack. Mark Coleman and Tim O’Mahony will once again be solid in the half-back line.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy was somewhat happy enough with his side league. The game against Cork showed what they can do when they click as a unit. Padraic Maher, Cathal Barrett, and James Barry will be key men in defence, Noel McGrath is likely to start in midfield along with Mick Breen who excelled when these teams last met. Seamus Callanan, Jason Forde, and John McGrath will be key men in the attack.

Last Five Championship Matches

2018 Cork 2-20 Tipperary 1-23 (Munster Round Robin)

2017 Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26 (Munster quarter-final)

2014 Tipperary 2-14 Cork 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2012 Tipperary 1-22 Cork 0-24 (Munster semi-final)

2011 Tipperary 3-22 Cork 0-23 (Munster quarter-final)

Predicted Teams

Cork: Anthony Nash, Sean O’Donoghue, Damian Cahalane, Eoin Cadogan, Mark Coleman, Tim O’Mahony, Chris Joyce, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Pat Horgan, Aidan Walsh, Seamus Harnedy

Tipperary: Paul Maher, Alan Flynn, James Barry, Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Paidi Maher, Robert Byrne, Noel McGrath, Mick Breen, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Patrick Maher, John O’Dwyer, Jason Forde, Jake Morris.

Betting

Cork are 5/6 with the bookmakers Tipperary are 6/5 and the draw is 8/1. John McGrath at 12/1 looks a good bet to get the first goal.