Munster Hurling Championship: Cork v Waterford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cork v Waterford, Saturday, 7 pm, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

The Sky Sports cameras will be in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night as Cork takes on Waterford in the Munster hurling championship round robin game. The game itself will throw in at 7 pm. A win for Cork will put them in the mix for a place in the Munster Final with one round of games to go. Cork play Clare in their final game. This is Waterford’s final round robin game and they are basically playing for pride having suffered heavy losses to Tipperary and Limerick,as well as narrowly losing to Clare.

John Meyler will know a win here would set things up nicely going into the final round of games in two weeks. A big performance will be required because will not want to end the campaign with a 4th straight loss. Cork had a very impressive win over Limerick, before losing out to Tipperary. A loss here for Cork would mean they would have to rely on other results to decide their faith in the final round of games. John Meyler has big game players like Pat Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane to call on.

Pauric Fanning will be just looking for a performance to establish some sort of pride back in the Waterford jersey. They were very poor against Tipperary and last weekend then they were blown away by Limerick by 20 points and they shipped some heavy criticism on the Sunday Game from Jackie Tyrrell and Donal Og Cusack. It can’t get much worse for Waterford so a big performance will be expected of them with players like Austin Gleeson, Kevin Moran and Brick Walsh looking to drive the side on.

The sides have met 19 times in the last 20 years. Cork have won 9 times, while Na Deise have won 7 times, with three draws. Overall it will be the 67th meeting between the sides, Cork have 46 wins to Waterford 14 wins, with 6 draws. Waterford have not won a championship game since beating Cork in 2017.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Cork 1-23 Waterford 0-20 (Munster round robin)

2017 Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2017 Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-15 (Munster semi-final)

2015 Waterford 3-19 Cork 1-21 (Munster semi-final)

2014 Cork 0-28 Waterford 0-14 (Munster quarter-final replay)

Manager Thoughts

Speaking to the Irish Examiner John Meyler said “We’ve had a break now, so for our next game Waterford will have the advantage of a game, we’ll need to look at that as well. We’ve seen Waterford on tape, such as the league final against Limerick in Croke Park, and they were competitive in the league up to that game, which Limerick won easily enough”

Pauric Fanning speaking to RTE in the aftermath of his side’s loss to Limerick said: “There’s a game against Cork [next Saturday] and we’ve got to regroup, a lot of soul-searching to be done from everybody.”

Team News

Cork: TBA

Waterford: TBA

Betting

Cork are 1/10 favourites to win, while Waterford will be looking to cause an upset at 7/1. The draw is priced at 14/1. I think Waterford will cover the handicap, they need a big performance albeit their championship is over. Waterford +8 at even money is the bet for me.