Munster Hurling Championship Result: Tipperary 2-30 Waterford 0-18

Tipperary maintained their unbeaten start to the Munster Hurling Championship with a convincing 2-30 to 0-18 win over Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday afternoon. Tipperary now look odds on to reach a Munster Final, while Waterford will need a win against Cork to remain in the hunt to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Tipperary took a commanding six-point lead at the break despite playing into the wind. Tipperary roared into the game and lead by 0-07 to 0-03 after 12 minutes. Jason Forde tapped over inside the first 20 seconds, while John O’Dwyer and Michael Breen both hit two each. John McGrath knocked one over from play before Jason Forde landed a 65. Jason Forde and Ronan Maher landed sublime sideline cuts and Noel McGrath landed a long-range free. Waterford had Conor Gleeson sent off on a second yellow card and that didn’t help the cause either.

Waterford introduced Maurice Shanahan at the break to try and instill some confidence in the attack. Austin Gleeson had the gap back to five points after the first four scores of the second half were shared. Tommy Ryan decreased the gap to four, 0-18 to 0-14 as Padraic Fanning’s men hit three in a row. Jason Forde and John McGrath slotted over points though to restore the five-point lead. Mahony registered a few frees for Waterford to bring them within three. However, no comeback would occur as Jason Forde dispatched a superb goal to all but seal the win and from there on the Tipperary forwards used the game as target practice. Barry Heffernan, Jason Forde (2), Michael Breen (2) piled on points. John McGrath added another white flag to pile on the agony for Waterford who trailed by 1-27 to 0-17 with 65 minutes played.

Substitutes Shanahan and O’Halloran registered consolation points for Waterford but Ballina club man Breen responded before Seamus Callanan put the icing on the cake with a well-taken goal after been set up from a nice pass from Jason Forde. Jason Forde added a further score before John Keenan called a halt to proceedings.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, J Barry, R Maher (0-1); B Maher, Padraic Maher, A Flynn; N McGrath (0-2, 1f), M Breen (0-6); J Forde (1-9, 4f), Patrick Maher, D McCormack; J O Dwyer (0-4), S Callanan (1-0), J McGrath(0-5). Subs: B Heffernan (0-1) for B Maher (HT), R Byrnes for McCormack (47mins), W Connors for N McGrath (59), J Morris (0-1) for O Dwyer (65) G Browne for Patrick Maher (69)

Waterford: S O Keeffe; C Lyons, C Prunty, N Connors; Philip O Mahoney, T deBurca(0-1), K Moran; J Barron (0-1), C Gleeson; T Ryan (0-3), A Gleeson (0-1), P Mahoney (0-10, 7fs); J Prendergast, P Curran, Stephen Bennett (0-1). Subs: M Shanahan for Curran (HT), Shane Bennett for Bennett (50mins), K Bennett for Philip Mahoney (55), B O Halloran (0-1) for Pauric Mahoney (61), C Dunford for Prendergast (65)