Munster Hurling Championship: Tipperary v Limerick, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Tipperary v Limerick, Sunday, Thurles, 2 pm

Tipperary and Limerick meet in the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday in Thurles. The game throws in at 2 pm and will be live on RTE television.

So looking at the permutations for this game. Tipperary will remain in the hunt for the All-Ireland title no matter what in this game. However, if they want to reach the Munster Final they will need a draw or win, even if they lose they also will have a chance of reaching the final. So they are in a great position coming into the game. Tipperary also have a superb scoring difference of +38. If Limerick win this game then the placings will come to scoring difference, Limerick’s scoring difference is currently + 31.

Liam Sheedy has brought the passion back into Tipperary hurling, he has instilled belief in the players once again. They have beaten Cork, Clare, and Waterford so far. They have superb players all of whom are playing quite well, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher, and Brendan Maher are all playing fantastic and I expect this to continue on Sunday. Michael Breen in midfield is all-star quality at the minute with his performances along with Noel McGrath. John O’Dwyer, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, and Jason Forde possess 4 of the best hurlers in the country at the minute and if they get the right quality ball the Limerick defence will be in trouble.

John Kiely will have been very happy with his sides big win over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds last week. He will be looking for another similar performance to get over a red hot Tipperary. Limerick have beaten Clare and Waterford so far, while they lost out to Cork in their first round robin game. John Kiely will look to Mike Casey, Sean Finn, Declan Hannon and Diarmuid Byrnes in defence. Cian Lynch will be the main man in midfield. In attack, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty, Graeme Mulcahy, and Aaron Gillane will look to put on another scoring exhibition just like they did against Clare.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Limerick 1-23 Tipperary 2-14 (Munster Round Robin)

2016 Tipperary 3-12 Limerick 1-16 (Munster semi-final)

2015 Tipperary 4-23 Limerick 1-16 (Munster semi-final)

2014 Limerick 2-18 Tipperary 2-16 (Munster semi-final)

2013 Limerick 1-18 Tipperary 1-15 (Munster semi-final)

Team News

Tipperary: TBA

Limerick: TBA

Betting

Tipperary are even money, while Limerick are also even money. The draw is probably the value bet at 8/1. John McGrath to get the man of the match at 12/1 looks the bet for me though.