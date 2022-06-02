5,009 total views, 5,009 views today

Munster Hurling – Clare v Limerick – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams , They meet in the final for the first time since 1995 when Clare won.

Limerick are bidding to win the title for the 23rd time; Clare are seeking their seventh success.

Limerick are bidding to win the Munster title for a fourth successive year, something they last achieved in 1933-36. Cork (1982-85) were the last to win the Munster four-in-a-row. They added a fifth in 1986.

Clare last won the Munster title in 1998.

This will be the 60th championship game between the counties. Limerick won 37 to Clare’s 20 with two draws, from the previous 59.

The sides met in this year’s Allianz League when it finished level (0- 18 each) in Ennis in early March.

Clare manager, Brian Lohan was one of the stars in their last Munster final win over Limerick in 1995 when they took the title for the first time in 63 years.

John Kiely is in his sixth season as Limerick manager. Their championship record in that period reads: Played 28; Won 21, Drew 2, Lost 5.

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – CLARE

Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16 Clare 0-28 Cork 2-20

Clare 0-24 Limerick 1-21 Clare 3-31 Waterford 2-22 Played 4, Won 3, Drew 1

Top Scorers – CLARE

Tony Kelly…………1-33 (0-19 frees),

Peter Duggan…….1-13 (0-3 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l) David Fitzgerald….2-9

Shane O’Donnell……0-9

Ryan Taylor…………….0-9

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – LIMERICK

Limerick 2-25 Cork 1-17 Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21 Limerick 3-21Tipperary 0-23 Clare 0-24 Limerick 1-21 Played 4, Won 3, Drew 1.

Top Scorers – LIMERICK

Aaron Gillane……..3-22 (0-13 frees)

Diarmaid Byrnes….0-24 (0-17 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’) Gearoid Hegarty….0-10

Tom Morrissey……….0-8 (0-4 frees)

David Reidy…………..0-7

Cathal O’Neill………….0-7

LAST FIVE MUNSTER FINAL MEETINGS

1995: Clare 1-17 Limerick 0-11

1994: Limerick 0-25 Clare 2-10

1981: Limerick 3-12 Clare 2-9

1974: Limerick 6-14 Clare 3-9

1955: Limerick 2-16 Clare 2-6

Starting Teams

Due to be announced on Friday evening

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com