Munster Hurling Final: Limerick v Tipperary, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Limerick v Tipperary, Sunday, 2 pm, Gaelic Grounds

Munster Final fever will grip Limerick on Sunday when the All-Ireland Champions play host to Tipperary. The sides played each other in the final round robin game but judging by the team John Kiely put out that day it was just a bit of shadow boxing. I am pretty sure he will have his team ready for this big battle down on Shannonside.

This game will not only decide the Munster Champions, but the side that wins will go to the All-Ireland semi-finals. The team that loses will have to contend with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Looking at Limerick firstly. They lost out to Cork in their first championship game of the summer 1-26 to 1-19. They followed that loss up with a big win over Waterford though 2-24 to 0-10 at Walsh Park. They went on to hammer Clare then 1-28 to 0-13, before losing 1-22 to 0-21 two weeks ago to the Premier county. John Kiely will look to players like Declan Hannon, Diarmuid Byrnes, Mike Casey and Sean Finn in defence. In attack Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy, Tom Morrissey will be key players.

Tipperary come into the game on the back of a clean sweep in the round robin, they won four games from four. They beat Cork 2-28 to 1-24 in the first game, they followed that up with two convincing wins over Waterford and Clare. They beat the Deise 2-30 to 0-18, before brushing aside Clare 3-21 to 0-17. Their final game was a win over Limerick 1-22 to 0-21.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2019 Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 0-21 (Munster round robin)

2018 Limerick 1-23 Tipperary 2-14 (Munster round robin)

2016 Tipperary 3-12 Limerick 1-16 (Munster semi-final)

2015 Tipperary 4-23 Limerick 1-16 (Munster semi-final)

2014 Limerick 2-18 Tipperary 2-16 (Munster semi-final)

Statistics

Tipperary last won the Munster title in 2016. Limerick’s last title came in 2013. Limerick are playing a Munster final as All-Ireland champions for the first time since 1974 when they played Clare. The counties have met an incredible 70 times in the championship. it currently stands Tipperary 36 wins, Limerick 24 wins with 10 draws. The sides last met in the Munster Final in 2001 when Tipperary won 2-16 to 1-17.

Jason Forde is top scorer going into the game for Tipperary with 1-27 ( 0-15f, 2 sidelines), while Aaron Gillane is top scorer for the 2018 All-Ireland champions with 2-36 (0-29f, 0-1 65).

Team News

Limerick: TBA

Tipperary: TBA

Betting

There is literally nothing to separate the teams in the betting. Limerick are even money, while Tipperary are also priced at even money. The draw is 8/1. Graeme Mulcahy at 2/1 to score a goal anytime looks a good bet.