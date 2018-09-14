Munster SHC to start a week earlier in 2019

The Munster senior hurling championship will begin a week earlier in 2019 after a meeting of the Munster GAA competitions Committee ratified the new changes on Thursday night. These new changes were ratified on the following terms, 2019 Munster Hurling Championship 2019- the first round of games will begin on week ending May 12th (one week earlier than 2018) and it will run over 6 weeks, which will allow for a break half way through the round Robin series. The final round of games will take place on week ending June 16th.

The 2018 Munster Football campaign on the other hand will be restructured from next season. It will run on a one year trial basis. A round Robin format will take place with Clare, Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick which each team playing one another meaning they will be guaranteed 3 games. The top two games will play in a Phase 1 final. The winner will face off against Cork and Kerry in a phase 2 round Robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the Munster Final. The main purpose is to develop the counties of Clare, Waterford, Tipperary and Waterford playing against teams of their own standards.

The draws for the Munster championship will take place on October 11th in conjunction with other provincial draws including the Munster Hurling championship. The draws for the Munster U20 hurling and football championships will take place at the next Munster CCC meeting which is scheduled in for Thursday 29th of November.