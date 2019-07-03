Munster U20 Hurling Championship: Cork beat Limerick 1-20 to 0-16

Cork 1-20 Limerick 0-16

Cork overcame Limerick on Wednesday night at Pairc Ui Rinn before a crowd of 3,300 in the Munster U20 Hurling quarter-final. The win now sets up a game with Clare next Wednesday night where a place in the first Munster U-20 Final will be at stake.

Shane O’Regan was the star of the show for the Rebels hitting 1-06. He was on the scoreboard early down on Leeside as he knocked over two points in the first 7 minutes to give Cork a 0-2 to 0-1 advantage. Craig Hanifin extended the lead out to 0-03 to 0-01 with a free, before the gap was out to three points with a well-taken score from Daire Connery. Ronan Connolly got the Limerick point. Ger Collins the Cork goalkeeper was then called into action making a superb save from Dylan O’Shea. The resulting 65 split the posts, Paul O’Brien raising the white flag on this occasion. O’Brien knocked over another 65 within minutes, before the Shannonsiders through Jack Ryan levelled up the game after 17 minutes. O’Regan knocked over his 3rd point from play, before Mark McCarthy tied up the scores once more.

Brian Turnbull knocked over two points in a matter of minutes for the Rebels. This meant they moved two points clear. Paul O’Brien and Craig Hanifin traded scores to make it 0-09 to 0-06. Hanifin stretched the gap out further, but the Treaty county finished the half much stronger than their opponents as Connolly and Rory Duff fired over a couple of scores. It was 0-10 to 0-08 to Cork at the break.

Craig Hanifin opened the scoring in the second half with his fourth point. Paul O’Brien would register Limerick’s first score of the half. Shane O’Regan hit his fourth but Paul O’Riordan instantly replied for the Shannonsiders. Cork were hitting some poor wides and should have been out of sight. However, it was Limerick who took advantage of them wides with Connolly firing over to decrease the gap to just one point. Limerick were on level terms then when Paul O’Brien fired over to make it 0-13 each with 17 minutes left. However, Turnbull and O’Regan (his 5th from play) would extend the lead back out to two. The games decisive score came on 47 minutes, 13 minutes from the end. The goal coming from the impressive Shane O’Regan after he got on the end of a rebound from Evan Sheehan.

O’Brien hit two points from frees. The gap was now down to three points with just 8 minutes left on the clock. Brian Turnbull and O’Regan gave Denis Ring’s charges some space on the scoreboard. Liam O’Shea hit two points before Connery registered a sideline cut.

Cork: Ger Collins; Conor O’Callaghan, James Keating, Eoin Roche; Ryan Walsh, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Robert Downey; Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche; Simon Kennefick, Craig Hanifin (0-05, 0-03 frees), Daire Connery (0-03, 0-01 sideline); Brian Turnbull (0-04), Shane O’Regan (1-06), Evan Sheehan.

Subs: Ger Millerick for Walsh (33), Seán Twomey for Kennefick (39), Declan Hanlon for Hanifin (49), Liam O’Shea (0-02) for Sheehan (52), Barry Murphy for Brian Roche (60, injured).

Limerick: Jason Gillane; Conor Flahive, Ciarán Barry, Josh Considine; Michael O’Grady, Mikey O’Brien, Rory Duff (0-01); Ronan Connolly (0-03), David Woulfe; Paul O’Riordan (0-01), Eoin Sheehan, Jack Ryan (0-01); Mark McCarthy (0-02), Dylan O’Shea, Paul O’Brien (0-08, 0-06 frees, 0-02 65).

Subs: Emmet McEvoy for Woulfe (36), Seán O’Connor for Sheehan (42), David Moloney for Flahive (51), Calvin Carroll for O’Riordan (60), Conor Nicholas for Ryan (60).