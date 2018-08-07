Murphy favourite to become Kingdom boss

Diarmuid Murphy is currently the favourite to become the next manager of the Kerry senior footballers. Murphy lined out in the goals for Kerry from the years 2002-2009 going on to win 4 All-Ireland titles, 4 Munster titles, 3 league titles and 3 All-Stars. He is currently 7/4 to take on the role vacated by Eamonn Fitzmaurice on Saturday.

Looking at some of the other managers in the mix, Jack O’Connor is once again second favourite to take up the role for another spell in charge of the senior side. Peter Keane is a 7/2 favourite and would of worked with O’Connor and several of the players in the squad so he would know them and their qualities quite well. Liam Kearns has also been linked the job, he is a 7/1 shot to do so. Former Kerry star Maurice Fitzgerald who served as selector under Fitzmaurice is 10/1 to take up the role, while another former boss Pat O’Shea is also 10/1.

Looking at some of the outside bets, John Evans is priced at 12/1, Donie Buckley 14/1 and John Sugrue at 16/1. Other former Kerry stars that have been thrown into the mix include Seamus Moynihan at 33/1, Darragh O’Se at 40/1, Sunday Game Pundits Tomas O’Se at 40/1 and Pat Spillane at 50/1. If you fancy one of the Healy-Rae’s to take over the job Michael can be got at 250/1 and Danny can be got at 500/1 with some firms.