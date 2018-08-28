Next Mayo football manager – Paddy power open betting market

After Stephen Rochford resigned on Monday, Paddy Power has released a market on who will be the next Mayo manager.

James Horan – Even money

The favourite to the land the job is former manager James Horan, the Ballintubber man lead Mayo to All Ireland finals against Donegal and Dublin in 2012 & 2013.

Horan has managed some clubs since his departure and has had lots of offers to take inter counties jobs but he never accepted, so maybe he wants to have another go at winning the All-Ireland with Mayo

Jim McGuinness – 2/1

The former All-Ireland winning manager had been linked to the job a few weeks ago and would be the big name the Mayo fans would love to see in charge.

He has been working for soccer clubs for the last few years but kept his involvement by being a GAA pundit during the summer, but one has to wonder would his defensive style have a hope of winning anything in 2019. He would need to totally reinvent his style of play.

Michael Solan 4/1

Solan is the future of Mayo football and he led Mayo to an Under-21 All-Ireland title in 2016 and the inaugural U-20 final this year and looks be the answer for the green above red county. He is in his mid-thirties and has a knack of winning tight games which has been a huge issue for Mayo over the last two decades.

Its hard to know if he would get the support but surely and big clean out and a young manager is the way to go for Mayo.

Kevin McStay – 8/1

The Roscommon manager has no chance of getting the job after the year he had in Connacht and the Super 8s, he would need to have a very good year before getting the Mayo job.

Maurice Sheridan – 12/1

The Former play has had a good year with NUIG, who were narrowly beaten in the Sigerson Cup final in February, he would be a surprise choice but he is young and looks to have his own opinions on how the game should be run and played.

Others in the betting

John Maughan 12/1

Peter Forde 16/1

Shane Conway 16/1

Tony McEntee 20/1

Declan O’Reilly 25/1

Declan Shaw 25/1

James Nallen 25/1

Enda Gilvarry 25/1

Tom Prendergast 25/1

Kevin O’Brien 33/1

David Brady 33/1

Kevin Johnson 50/1

Alan Dillon 50/1